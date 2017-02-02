live
TBL Families Season 10, Episode 39
You're watching TBL Families Season 10, Episode 39 After weeks of intensive competition and hard work, the glitter cannon fires and Fiona announces the winner for 2015. As well as the prize packet of a life-changing $100,000.

To access Tenplay, you must reside within Australia.

If you reside in Australia but can't access content, please contact us at contactus@networkten.com.au

Tue 08 Dec 2015

After weeks of intensive competition and hard work, the glitter cannon fires and Fiona announces the winner for 2015. As well as the prize packet of a life-changing $100,000.

  • 84 mins
About The Show

It is the series that has transformed the lives of countless Australians and inspired a nation to achieve their weight-loss dreams. TBL Families returns to TEN with an inspiring new host, an energetic new trainer, a beautiful new house and four new families eager to lose weight and change their lives for the better.

The Biggest Loser® is a registered trademark of Shine (Aust) Pty Ltd. The Biggest Loser® is produced by Shine Australia for Network TEN. Copyright © 2014 Shine Australia – All rights reserved.

